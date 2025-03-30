Health

Early signs of heart diseases you should never ignore

Experiencing an uncontrolled sweat for no obvious reason may be a sign of a heart attack

Heart disease is a leading cause of death all across the globe; however, not all cardiac issues come with clear warning signs and symptoms.

Recognising symptoms such as chest discomfort, dyspnea, fatigue, and more, can avert serious complications especially if you are 60 or older, obese, diabetic, have high cholesterol levels, and are hypertensive.

Here’s what to watch out for these cardiac diseases:

Chest Discomfort

It's the most common symptom of cardiac disease. If you have atherosclerosis ( one or more blocked coronary arteries due to plaque), you may experience an uncomfortable sensation, pain, and heaviness in your chest.

Chest pain may last longer than a few minutes. Transient chest discomfort occurs during exertion or emotional stress.

Pain radiating to jaws, shoulder, and left side of the body

Another cardiac disease symptom is pain that radiates to the jaws, shoulders, and left side of the body. 

By itself, throat and jaw pain isn’t particularly heart-related. It is more expected to be caused by a muscular issue, sinus problems, and cold.

Must seek medical attention to ensure everything is fine.

You get exhausted

If you suddenly feel fatigued after doing something you had no issues with in the past, such as climbing the stairs, it’s recommended that you make an appointment to get yourself checked.

Extreme exhaustion or dizziness, sometimes for days at a time, maybe a symptom of heart disease.

Excessive sweating

Experiencing an uncontrolled sweat for no obvious reason may be a sign of a heart attack.

If it frequently happens with any of these other symptoms, seek out medical help right away.

