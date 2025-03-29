US FDA kicks out top vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Marks

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s renowned vaccine regulator Dr. Peter Marks has resigned from his post.
As reported by NBC, on Friday, March 28, a source close to the case revealed that the scientist was forced out of the organisation.
Department of Health and Human Services opened up about Marks exit as they noted, "If Peter Marks does not want to get behind restoring science to its golden standard and promoting radical transparency, then he has no place at FDA under the strong leadership of Secretary Kennedy."
In a resignation letter to acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner, Marks penned that hesitation regarding vaccines is "irresponsible, detrimental to public health, and a clear danger to our nation;s health, safety, and security."
Related: FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades
Calling out US Secretary of HSS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marks shared that he was willing to work with him regarding vaccine safety, however, "it has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies."
Since 2016, Marks has led the FDA's Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), which is responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of a number of medical products, including vaccines.
He also played a key role during COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, Kennedy has been critical of the vaccines and filed a citizens petition in 2021 requesting that the FDA revoke the authorisation of the vaccines.
Related: US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
Notably, Dr. Peter's exist came amid the rise in Measles cases in US, especially among un-vaccinated children, furthermore the scientist would be observing his last day at FDA on April 5, 2025.