Citrus oil formula offers relief for cancer patients with dry mouth

Researchers find a natural solution for a common and painful side effect of cancer treatment, dry mouth

  • March 30, 2025
Researchers after a breakthrough research have found a natural solution to help cancer patients with dry mouth.

According to HealthDay, a formula created with natural citrus oil by researchers at the University of South Australia and Stanford University could offer relief to the cancer patient dealing with the side effect of dry mouth after radiations.

The researchers mix limonene, a citrus oil found in lemons, limes and oranges, with healthy fats known as lipids to make it absorbable and to reduce common side effects like dry mouth and stomach pain.

Lead author Clive Prestidge said in a news release, “The therapeutic benefits of limonene are well known. It’s used as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and mood-enhancing agent and can also improve digestion and gut function. But despite its widespread use, its volatility and poor solubility have limited its development as an oral therapy.”

The co-researcher, Leah Wright, noted that although limonene can be ingested directly, it cannot be easily tolerated, especially by those who have dry mouth. She added that its poor absorption prevents it from effectively reaching the target site, the salivary glands.

She explained, “This inventive and highly impactful limonene-lipid formulation could provide a simple, effective oral solution for dry mouth, offering cancer patients long-lasting relief and comfort, improved oral health, and a higher quality of life during a difficult time.”

As per the news release, the mix during the lab test was found to be 180 times more soluble than pure limonene, while the early trials revealed that it increases absorption in the body by more than 4000%.

Notably, dry mouth, or xerostomia, affects up to 70% of patients who got radiation for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

