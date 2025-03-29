How to control high blood pressure without medication

If you are undergoing a hypertensive crisis, you may wonder whether you need medication to treat it.
However, lifestyle modifications play a crucial role to treat high blood pressure.
Controlling blood pressure with a healthy lifestyle may delay, prevent, and reduce the need for medicine.
Essential tips to control high blood pressure without medication
Follow these ways to effectively control elevated blood pressure without medication.
Reduce obesity and watch your waistline
Blood pressure often increases with obesity leading to sleep apnea (breathing issues while sleeping).
Carrying too much weight around the waist may increase the risk of increased blood pressure.
Usually, men are at higher risk if their waist measurement is more than 40 inches. Meanwhile, women are at risk if their waist measurement is more than 35 inches.
Exercise regularly
Regular aerobic exercise can reduce high blood pressure by about 5 to 8 mm Hg. It's worth mentioning to keep blood pressure from increasing again.
As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity on a daily routine.
Healthy diet
Try to eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits and low-fruit dairy products and low in cholesterol and saturated fat may lower elevated blood pressure by up to 11mm Hg.
Potassium in the diet can reduce the effects of table salt and sodium on blood pressure.
Aim for at least 3,500 to 5,000 milligrams (mg) of potassium a day, as it may help to reduce blood pressure by 4 to 5 mm Hg.
Quit smoking
Smoking significantly contributes to hypertensive crises. Preventing smoking assists reduce the risks of blood pressure, and cardiac diseases, and improves overall health, possibly leading to a prolonged life.
