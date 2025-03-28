Essential tips to improve your gut health

Gut health is the most essential element which impacts your overall health in numerous ways, from gastrointestinal (GI) issues to unnoticeable effects on the immune system and mood.
Gut diversity is essential because several microorganisms may support health in different ways.
The ways include enhanced digestion and nutrient absorption, protection against harmful bacteria, improved brain health, and more.
In addition, improved gut health may minimise the risks of different conditions, including psoriatic arthritis, GIT disorders, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and more.
Tips for an improved gut health
Follow these ways for improved gut health:
Increase Fiber consumption:
Fiber serves as a prebiotic which minimises the risks of gastrointestinal inflammation and issues like constipation and Crohn's disease.
Stay hydrated:
Water is an essential source for enhanced digestion, it absorbs and transports nutrients, and maintains body temperature.
In addition, it helps in the production of mucus to keep your digestive tract protected.
Manage stress:
Increased stress leads your body to excrete different hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, leading to several symptoms such as constipation, epigastric pain, acidity, and diarrhea.
Try to manage stress through different ways such as relaxation therapy, meditation, belly breathing, and more.
Try to get enough sleep:
Research published in Frontiers in Microbiology discovered that certain bacteria present inside your gut may impact your sleep in several ways, from your chances of experiencing insomnia to how long your sleep duration is.
Aim to get enough sleep of up to seven to nine hours at night, if you are struggling to meet the duration, try managing your sleep hygiene.
