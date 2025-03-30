Health

How do energy drinks impact heart health: All you need to know

Energy drinks may change how your cardiac cells function, possibly causing an irregular heart beat

  • March 30, 2025
Energy drinks have become significantly popular and easily accessible, especially among youngsters, teenagers, and athletes due to their ability to quickly boost mental performance, stamina, and more.

However, these drinks can adversely affect your heart health, especially true for people experiencing cardiac problems and hypertensive crises.

It's essential to know about its potential cardiovascular risks.

Related: 21 children hospitalised after consuming slushies with glycerol, study

Here’s how energy drinks affect your heart health?

Energy drinks may change how your cardiac cells function, possibly causing an irregular heart beat. 

It is crucial because such changes can lead to severe complications, especially for people with existing cardiac issues.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that energy drinks are a combination of high caffeine and other stimulants in energy drinks that can lead to elevated blood pressure and heart rate.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) further outlined that excessive intake of these drinks can lead to heart rhythm disturbances (arrhythmias) and other health issues.

Energy drink ingredients you should avoid:

When consuming energy drinks, avoid using certain ingredients that adversely affect your health, including Caffeine, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Sugar, B vitamins, and artificial sweeteners.

Related: How to stay energized without coffee or sugar? Find out

