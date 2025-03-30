Colon cancer linked to increased cardiovascular mortality risk? Here's how

A recent study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology highlighted a significant association between Colon cancer and increased risk for cardiovascular mortality.
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, New York, M.D. Manahil Khan and Ahsan Ayaz assessed the cardiovascular mortality rate in patients suffering from Colon cancer, particularly in people younger than 50 years.
Related: Colorectal cancer: Symptoms, risk factors, treatment
The analysis included 631,699 patients detected from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database (2000 to 2021).
The study revealed that in the overall population, a significant surge was observed in cardiovascular mortality with the highest risk within two years of Colon cancer diagnosis.
It is pertinent to mention that this short-term cardiovascular mortality risk was the greatest among younger adults (less than 50 years).
Dr. Ayaz underscored that the two-year period following a Colon cancer diagnosis is a critical window in which patients need medical intervention to reduce cardiovascular risks.
Ayaz stated, "Based on our findings, the two-year period after a colorectal cancer diagnosis is a critical period when patients need aggressive care to improve cardiovascular outcomes."
"For example, there should be an aggressive approach to control cardiovascular risk factors and comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension. There is also a need for coordination between oncology teams and primary care teams, because most of those risk factors are managed by primary care providers," he added.
The study highlighted the significance of early cardiovascular screening and intervention in Colon cancer patients, especially in high-risk groups, to minimise mortality rate and improve overall survival.
Further research is warranted to develop strategies to incorporate cardiovascular care into oncology treatment plans.
Related: Does aspirin help in fighting colorectal cancer? Find out