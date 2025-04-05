Sports

Cameron Brink drops major wedding update with fiancé Ben Felter

Cameron Brink and her fiancé recently celebrated their four-year relationship anniversary

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Cameron Brink, a 23-year-old star basketball player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is not only achieving success in her professional career but is also about to celebrate an important personal milestone which is her wedding to fiancé Ben Felter.

She is getting support from her godsister and podcast co-host, Sydel Curry-Lee.

Brink revealed she's working with Curry-Lee's wedding planner, saying, "I loved everything about Sydel's wedding, so I'm glad that she's allowing me to copy her," as per PEOPLE.

On the other hand, Curry-Lee is also excited about Brink's upcoming wedding but finds it strange and unbelievable to see Brink, whom she considers like a younger sister, getting married.

Brink and her fiancé recently celebrated their four-year relationship anniversary.

Their relationship has been a strong and supportive presence in Brink’s life, especially when she was recovering from an ACL injury that caused her to miss her rookie WNBA season.

In past interviews, Brink has acknowledged and appreciated Ben for being a great source of support during her recovery and rehabilitation process.

Brink and Ben have already started planning and in her podcast, Straight to Cam, the WNBA star shared that she is struggling to finalize the guest list.

She jokingly admitted that she isn’t doing much of the planning but still feels stressed about it.

For the unversed, Brink began dating Ben on March 10, 2021 after meeting him at Stanford University.

