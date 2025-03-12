Sports

Cameron Brink, fiancé Ben Felter celebrate 4 years together with special tribute

The WNBA star Cameron Brink began dating Ben on March 10, 2021 after meeting him at Stanford University

  • March 12, 2025
Cameron Brink, a basketball player for the Los Angeles Sparks and her fiancé, Ben Felter, recently celebrated their four-year relationship anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the couple shared special moments with their fans on social media.

Ben took to his Instagram account and shared a series of heartfelt pictures capturing moments spent together including the couple dressed up, in casual settings and spending time with their dog.

“Four years with the love of my life,” Ben captioned his post.

Later, Brink reposted his tribute and captioned it with a wholesome message, " The love of my life."

Their relationship has been a strong and supportive presence in Brink’s life, especially when she was recovering from an ACL injury that caused her to miss her rookie WNBA season.

In past interviews, Brink has acknowledged and appreciated Ben for being a great source of support during her recovery and rehabilitation process.

Brink and Ben have started planning their wedding but the process has been more challenging than Brink expected.

In her podcast, Straight to Cam, which she co-hosts with her god-sister, Sydel Curry the WNBA star shared that she is struggling to finalize the guest list.

She jokingly admitted that she isn’t doing much of the planning but still feels stressed about it.

For the unversed, Brink began dating Ben on March 10, 2021 after meeting him at Stanford University.

