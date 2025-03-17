Sports

Cameron Brink opens up about LA Sparks' decision for male practice players

WNBA star Cameron Brink has expressed her concerns about potential male practice players joining the team

  March 17, 2025
Cameron Brink has shared her honest opinion on her team, LA Sparks' decision regarding practice players for the upcoming 2025 Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

As reported by Mirror, the team initiative to get male practice players to help the Sparks has rubbed the 23-year-old a wrong way.

During the latest episode of the Straight to Cam, Brink told Stephen Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee that she was not happy with the decision.

"I guess my confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," the Sparks forward shared while talking about team opening auditions for male practice players.

She went on to say that the admission of random men trying for practise players instead of male basketball players from USC, which has been a norm, made her uncomfortable,

"And all the comments are like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down,' or something about Rickea or something about Kelsey." she said while expressing her concerns.

Concluding the talk, Brink said she would not be "boxing out" anyone, referring to the comments she and her teammates received on the Sparks social media post.

Notably, LA Sparks have closed applications for the male practice players, stating there have been an "overwhelming number of applicants."

