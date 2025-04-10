Health

Early hypertension signs you should not ignore

Hypertension may lead to severe complications such as cardiac issues, kidney damage, nerve damage

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 10, 2025
Elevated blood pressure, also called hypertension, is a chronic condition that affects millions across the globe.

Hypertension is often referred to as a “silent killer” because many people exhibit no noticeable symptoms.

It may lead to severe complications such as cardiac issues, kidney damage, nerve damage, and more.

Signs of hypertension

Here are the top signs of elevated blood pressure that you shouldn’t ignore:

Headaches

If you frequently experience headaches, then it can be a major sign of hypertension. The pressure in the head may lead to extreme discomfort.

Chest pain

If you are facing a sensation of chest pain or discomfort may be a major sign of cardiac issues related to elevated blood pressure, signalling the need for medical aid.

Dyspnea (Shortness of breath)

Do you feel difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, especially during physical activity, indicating any cardiac issue and it may be due to high blood pressure levels.

Dizziness or blurred vision

Elevated blood pressure may severely affect your several organ systems, vision, and balance.

Dizziness or blurred vision should be assessed instantly to detect hypertension-related problems. 

