Angel Reese shares emotional journey after her breakup with Cam’Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese spoke about her breakup openly for the first time on her podcast 'Unapologetically Angel'

  • April 13, 2025
Angel Reese, who plays in the WNBA is no longer in a relationship but she’s still emotionally impacted by her breakup with Cam’Ron Fletcher who is also a basketball player.

The player spoke about this openly for the first time on her podcast Unapologetically Angel.

Speaking about the challenges of being in a public relationship, the player known by the nicknames "Bayou Barbie" and "Chi Barbie,” said, "I'm private, because I have a fear of sharing too much and people getting into your business.”

"When you've been in a public relationship... I feel like that messes stuff up,” she confessed.

Whenever there’s a problem in the relationship of people with public profiles, it can’t be hidden easily because their fans notice everything like them unfollowing each other or posting mysterious or emotional messages.

While talking about this, the Chicago Sky forward said, "Even for his sake, the fallout was bad. Like the next... it was just... it's too much,” adding that she has learned a lot from it.

But Reese recently created a lot of buzz among her fans by sharing a short four-word message that hinted she might be in a relationship.

On April 1, Reese tweeted "I miss my man," and because it was April Fools' Day, many fans thought it was a joke.

However, some fans still speculated that Reese might be subtly hinting at being in a relationship that hasn't been publicly announced.

Back in October, she made it clear that she wouldn’t enter another public relationship unless she’s getting married.

