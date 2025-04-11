Cold shower health benefits you need to know

Cold showers are any showers with less than 70°F water temperature.
They offers a variety of health benefits, such as increasing endorphins, enhancing metabolism, and regulating circulation.
However, cold showers are not a major source of treatment for any disease, but they may assist in enhancing symptom relief and maintaining health.
Depression management
Hydrotherapy is considered to be a holistic method of treating depression and helps reduce stress.
A study revealed that a five-minute cold bath increases alertness, and makes people more active, and proud.
Improves circulation
Cold showers increase the efficiency of our circulatory system and enhance immunity.
Experts noted that increased circulation redistributes blood and delivers freshly oxygenated blood to different parts of the body.
Boosts immunity
Cold water shower stimulates leukocytes, supporting your body’s resistance to common illnesses, including cold, flu, and cough.
Minimises inflammation and wards off swelling
The shock of cold water may stimulate the release of stress hormones in our body, increasing the levels of anti-inflammatory biomarkers.
Cold shower can assist in minimising inflammation and treating infections.