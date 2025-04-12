Isle of Wight plane crash: Two injured after aircraft crashes into holiday park

World

A light plane crashed into a holiday park on the Isle of Wight on Saturday, April 12.

The crash caused large amounts of smoke to rise and emergency services quickly responded to the scene.

As per BBC, the police received the report at 2:23 PM BST that the crash occurred in Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park, near Bembridge.

The aircraft had two people on board and both individuals sustained minor injuries, according to the local fire service.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust stated that the ambulance plane arrived at the scene and no one was taken to the hospital.

The firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene shortly before 2:30 PM and discovered that the aircraft had been severely damaged from both the crash impact and the fire that broke out afterward.

The fire service added, "All occupants had safely exited the aircraft before emergency services arrived. Two individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene."

Hampshire police stated that holiday park stayed open and no road were closed as a result of the incident.

The incident follows a small aircraft crashed on a car near the airport in Boca Raton, Florida on Friday morning which claimed three lives.

The small plane crash occurred just one day after a tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River, near New York City which resulted in the deaths of six people including three children and their parents.

