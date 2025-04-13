World

King Charles approves emergency legislation to keep British Steel open

The bill was passed in a single day after Parliament was recalled for a special Saturday sitting

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 13, 2025
King Charles approves emergency legislation to keep British Steel open
King Charles approves emergency legislation to keep British Steel open

The emergency bill aimed at keeping the British Steel plant open has officially become law after receiving King Charles' approval.

This legislation allow the UK government to take control of the Chinese-owned British Steel.

This includes ordering steel materials, ensuring workers are paid and enforcing penalties including up to two years in prison for anyone violating the law.

The bill was passed in a single day after Parliament was recalled for a special Saturday sitting, which was the first of its kind in over 40 years.

It came as several hundred people, including steelworkers and their families, gathered at Glanford Park stadium in Scunthorpe.

They marched and held rally, voicing their demand for return and protection of the steel industry, with their chant "we want our steel back" showing strong feeling about the situation.

After successfully gaining control of British Steel, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, “All options are on the table to secure the future of the industry. This government is turning the page on a decade of decline, where our manufacturing heartlands were hollowed out by the previous government.”

He acknowledged that British steel is “backbone” for supporting major infrastructure projects like new roads, railways, schools, hospitals, grids and reservoirs.

