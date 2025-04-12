Janhvi Kapoor celebrates International Pets Day with heartfelt post  

Trending

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 12, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor melted fans' hearts with an adorable tribute to her pet on the 2025 International Pets Day.  

The 28-year-old popular Indian actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, April 11, to honor her new adopted pet on the joyful occasion.

Janhvi released a series of photos featuring herself and her furry pal, showing the close bond between her pet and her.

In the viral frames, the Dharak actress was seen holding her white dog in her arms. 

She also shared a hug and a few playful moments with the pet. 

The popular Indian actress wore a matching outfit with her new pal, as she sported a white dress.

Janhvi penned a moving caption for her post, "Excited for new beginnings #lovethatstays #lovetc."

She also included two hearts emojis in her post.

Apart from her new pet, the eldest daughter of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor has several dogs of multiple breeds that she shares with her youngest sister, Khushi Kapoor.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for her upcoming film Peddi alongside Ram Charan.

The anticipated movie is slated to be released across theatres on March 27, 2026.   

