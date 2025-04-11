World

Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year

In Thailand, locals celebrate the traditional new year in April with fun water activities and family reunions

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year

Songkran, Thailand's annual New Year festival marks the start of the traditional Thai New Year.

Derived from ancient Sanskrit, the word is used to describe the monthly movement within the zodiac, and is celebrated from April 13 to April 15.

The locals take a break from work and join their families to reconnect and spend couple of relaxing days at home.

In 2023, UNESCO added Songkran to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, as it described the festivities noting, "Pouring water is a significant act during Songkran, symbolising cleansing, reverence, and good fortune."

During the festival, cities streets are closed as public enjoys massive water fights everywhere from Bangkok to Thailand's historic city of Chiang Mai.

Water is big part of the whole celebration as it is believed to wash away sins and bring in good fortune.

Following the success of The White Lotus season 3, which was filmed in Thailand, and featured Songkran during an episode, many people from west have shown their interest in the fun yet spiritual event of the year.

On the other hand, as the whole country has joined in on the lighthearted activities, the number of fatal accidents sees a huge influx during this period, especially incidents involving drunk driving.

Along with that, to dodge any damage during the water festival, it is recommended to put all the belongings in a waterproof pouch and to wear goggles or large transparent glasses to avoid eye irritation.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers