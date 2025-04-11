Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year

Songkran, Thailand's annual New Year festival marks the start of the traditional Thai New Year.
Derived from ancient Sanskrit, the word is used to describe the monthly movement within the zodiac, and is celebrated from April 13 to April 15.
The locals take a break from work and join their families to reconnect and spend couple of relaxing days at home.
In 2023, UNESCO added Songkran to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, as it described the festivities noting, "Pouring water is a significant act during Songkran, symbolising cleansing, reverence, and good fortune."
During the festival, cities streets are closed as public enjoys massive water fights everywhere from Bangkok to Thailand's historic city of Chiang Mai.
Water is big part of the whole celebration as it is believed to wash away sins and bring in good fortune.
Following the success of The White Lotus season 3, which was filmed in Thailand, and featured Songkran during an episode, many people from west have shown their interest in the fun yet spiritual event of the year.
On the other hand, as the whole country has joined in on the lighthearted activities, the number of fatal accidents sees a huge influx during this period, especially incidents involving drunk driving.
Along with that, to dodge any damage during the water festival, it is recommended to put all the belongings in a waterproof pouch and to wear goggles or large transparent glasses to avoid eye irritation.