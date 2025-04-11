OpenAI set to retire ChatGPT-4 soon

OpenAI is set to retire GPT-4, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered model released in 2023.
According to a changelog posted on Thursday, April 10, ChatGPT 4 phase out will be effective April 30, and GPT-4 will be “fully replaced” by GPT-4o.
GPT-4 will be accessible to use through OpenAI’s API.
OpenAI said in a statement, “In head‑to‑head evaluations, [GPT-4o] consistently surpasses GPT‑4 in writing, coding, STEM, and more.”
“Recent upgrades have further improved GPT‑4o’s instruction following, problem solving, and conversational flow, making it a natural successor to GPT‑4,” OpenAI further stated.
Multiple variants of GPT-4 consist of multimodal capabilities, enabling users to understand both pictures and text.
GPT-4 is the main reason for ongoing copyright disputes between OpenAI and publishers such as The New York Times.
GPT-4’s retirement will expectedly follow the launch of the latest models in ChatGPT.
An engineer Tibor Blaho said, that ChatGPT manufacturer is currently preparing to launch a few leading AI models, including GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1-mini, GPT-4.1-nano, and GPT-4.1, and o3 “reasoning” model, which was announced in December