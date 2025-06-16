Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces in-app ads for first time: Here's how it works

This new feature will be especially beneficial for businesses that have WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp introduces in-app ads for first time: Here's how it works

WhatsApp is introducing three new advertising features globally!

This feature will be especially beneficial for businesses that have WhatsApp Channels as they can now pay to promote their ads in the Updates section to gain more followers.

As per the reports, they can also charge users a subscription fee to access special content of which WhatsApp will take 10% as its share.

That companies will also be allowed to place ads in the form of status updates on WhatsApp which will look like Instagram stories.

Here's how the feature will work:

The Meta-owned platform said these ads will not appear inside your private chats.

It is worth mentioning that these ads will appear in a separate section of WhatsApp called "Updates," which is found at the bottom of the app.

Also, the app will not read or use the content of users' messages to choose which ads to show as those messages are encrypted.

Instead, WhatsApp will use basic details like your country, city, language, the ads you click on and also the channels you follow to show you ads that match your interests.

As per the reports, if someone links their WhatsApp with Facebook or Instagram, they will see more customized ads based on their activity.

