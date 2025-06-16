Sci-Tech

Apple's MacBook Pro might undergo major overhaul

A new slimmer design likely to be waiting for Apple's laptop next year after rumours of new iPhone takeover the internet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Apples MacBook Pro to undergo major overhaul: Rumours
Apple's MacBook Pro to undergo major overhaul: Rumours

Apple could be gearing up for a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro in 2026 after the iPhone.

Following the successful conclusion of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the company displayed upcoming software updates to all of its devices, the tech-giant is now focusing on hardware.

Speculations of the next iPhone changes have been making headlines for the past few months, including a much thinner device, which is being referred to as the iPhone 17 Air.

The new MacBook Pro is coming near to its release, and the device already has a number of rumours of what the new laptop from Apple will look like.

As reported by 9to5Mac, a few big details of the Macbook Pro redesign set to happen in 2026 have already been leaked, with the most prominent being about the upcoming device's processor, chassis, and screen.

Redesign rumours about the 2026 MacBook Pro

The upcoming MacBook Pro will be upgrading from the M4 chip to the M5; however Apple is rumoured to be already developing the M6 and M7 chips at the same time.

This will be the first generation of Apple Silicon to use 2nm tech from the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The laptop will also see a major change in its display, with speculations suggesting that Apple will be using the tandem OLED display currently found in the 2024 iPad Pro.

There are also rumours that the 2026 MacBook Pro will have a much slimmer design, which Apple has yet to confirm.

Top impactful AI tools of 2025: Google Gemini, Perplexity and more
Top impactful AI tools of 2025: Google Gemini, Perplexity and more
Here is a list of standout AI tools with a comprehensive suite of advanced features making an impact this year
OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search
OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search
ChatGPT's enhances Search tool to provide smarter and image-based responses for online queries
iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android
iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android
With the ‌iOS 26 update, many ‌Apple users who want to move to Android should have a simpler time doing so
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration
With the upcoming update, the 'Press & hold power button' gesture to launch Gemini will stop vibrating,
Google reconsiders its partnership with Scale AI: Report
Google reconsiders its partnership with Scale AI: Report
Google is currently in talks with other vendors and cut ties with Scale AI
Apple's App Store’s latest AI-generated tags are live in the beta
Apple's App Store’s latest AI-generated tags are live in the beta
Apple promised that all tags would undergo human review before being shown to users
WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report
WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report
WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is reportedly under development and it is likely to be launched soon
Apple introduces Live Activities feature to iPad, Mac
Apple introduces Live Activities feature to iPad, Mac
On iPadOS 26, Live Activities will be associated with the latest feature dubbed as Background Tasks
Google converts online search results into conversations
Google converts online search results into conversations
Google is turning getting the internet queries results easier than ever with latest update
Jeff Bezos dethroned by renowned tech figure as the world's second richest man
Jeff Bezos dethroned by renowned tech figure as the world's second richest man
Former tech CEO has taken the spot of Jeff Bezos on the world's richest men list, which he held for eight years
Google brings significant update of Snapseed for iOS
Google brings significant update of Snapseed for iOS
With this update, Snapseed receives a variety of filters, including some new vintage ones
Snapchat brings latest editing features for creators
Snapchat brings latest editing features for creators
Snapchat has also announced the Auto-Save Stories Function to automatically save creators public stories to their profiles