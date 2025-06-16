Apple's MacBook Pro might undergo major overhaul

Apple could be gearing up for a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro in 2026 after the iPhone.
Following the successful conclusion of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the company displayed upcoming software updates to all of its devices, the tech-giant is now focusing on hardware.
Speculations of the next iPhone changes have been making headlines for the past few months, including a much thinner device, which is being referred to as the iPhone 17 Air.
The new MacBook Pro is coming near to its release, and the device already has a number of rumours of what the new laptop from Apple will look like.
As reported by 9to5Mac, a few big details of the Macbook Pro redesign set to happen in 2026 have already been leaked, with the most prominent being about the upcoming device's processor, chassis, and screen.
Redesign rumours about the 2026 MacBook Pro
The upcoming MacBook Pro will be upgrading from the M4 chip to the M5; however Apple is rumoured to be already developing the M6 and M7 chips at the same time.
This will be the first generation of Apple Silicon to use 2nm tech from the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).
The laptop will also see a major change in its display, with speculations suggesting that Apple will be using the tandem OLED display currently found in the 2024 iPad Pro.
There are also rumours that the 2026 MacBook Pro will have a much slimmer design, which Apple has yet to confirm.