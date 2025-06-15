Sci-Tech

iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android

With the ‌iOS 26 update, many ‌Apple users who want to move to Android should have a simpler time doing so

With the release of iOS 26, Apple has revealed the addition of support for transferring an eSIM from an iPhone to an Android device, and vice versa.

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced that the recently launched functionality will make it easier for iPhone users to move their numbers between platforms.

iOS adds 'Transfer to Android' option in their cellular settings

Several iOS 26 users have noticed a "Transfer to Android" option in their cellular settings, though it is not an option currently for all plans.

Taking to Reddit, an ‌iPhone‌ user with US Mobile's Dark Star eSIM discovered a cellular option, allowing the user to transfer an eSIM to an Android device.

In ‌iOS 26 , once you add an eSIM, a "Transfer From Android" option will appear. Click on it to receive a QR code that can be scanned with an Android device to proceed with the transfer.

It is pertinent to mention, that Apple needs to contact a carrier to receive a QR code, there is no automated way to shift it.

With the ‌iOS 26 ‌update, many ‌iPhone‌ users who want to move to Android should have a simpler time doing so.

