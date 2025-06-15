Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration

Google is reportedly experimenting with the latest launch animation for the Gemini Overlay along with Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.
It further indicates the missing vibration is only a bug.
Google to bring a significant update
With the upcoming update, the “Press & hold power button” gesture to launch Gemini will stop vibrating, according to 9to5Google.
The feedback when accessing the Power menu remains, so it is said to be a bug for the Digital assistant option.
For users who have this A/B test, the vibration will be back. Once you activate, your current screen will begin shrinking.
Once the black borders reach their farthest point, the Gemini overlay will slide up with the Share screen with Live, Ask about screen, and more with its typical animation.
Simultaneously, the windows return to its fullscreen interface for users to ask their queries.
This change is currently only available to a few Pixel devices.
Besides this Gemini launch animation, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 is also A/B experimenting with a redesigned Pixel Launcher search field with AI Mode.