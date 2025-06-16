Sci-Tech

Top impactful AI tools of 2025: Google Gemini, Perplexity and more

Here is a list of standout AI tools with a comprehensive suite of advanced features making an impact this year

The revolutionary field of Artificial Intelligence has now moved from labs and science fiction into our daily routines.

From state-of-the-art chatbots to advanced image-generation tools, 2025 is witnessing remarkable innovations in the AI field.

Here are several standout AI tools with a comprehensive suite of advanced features making an impact this year.

Google Gemini

Google Gemini, is a cutting-edge AI-powered tool, featuring a variety of top-notch features. Gemini processes not only text but also code, videos, and images, unlike earlier Alphabet-owned firm models that were restricted to text-based processing.

This latest model offers deeper incorporation with the company’s suite of applications such as Documents, Mail, Search, and more, enabling a more versatile AI-driven experience.

Sora by OpenAI

This latest AI video generator by OpenAI can efficiently transform your simple text prompts into premium video content, making content creation accessible for all with its advanced capabilities.

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI is an advanced search tool that consists of several advanced capabilities which go beyond search engines by resolving complex queries within the blink of an eye.

It garnered significant attention among students, journalists, and busy professionals due to its unique capabilities.

Midjourney v7

This revolutionary AI image creator persists in wowing artists and brands by transforming words into detailed artwork.

Over a few months ago, when Ghibli made waves in the entire social media industry, Mid Journey also launched “Mid Journey V7” Ghibli-style image generator, which possesses the capability of producing some attractive, animated pictures such as a Ghibli-style image generator.

Grammarly AI

Do you often make grammatical errors? There is nothing to worry about, as Grammarly AI will do wonders for you not only by checking grammar, but also by assisting in rewriting sentences, adjusting tone, and enhancing clarity across emails, reports, and social media posts.

Jasper AI

It's a powerful writing assistant, particularly designed to help marketers, bloggers, and businesses. It writes blog posts, ads, and captivating social media captions within a couple of seconds, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

