OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search 

OpenAI has taken a strong aim at Google's dominance in the online search space with the latest ChatGPT Search update.
The tech-giant has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT Search, making it more efficient and smarter.
Launched over the weekend, the tool is now capable of understanding complex queries and supporting image-based searches and will be able to engage in longer conversations.
With around 177 million daily users, ChatGPT has become a key AI platform for information access, making improvements to its search functionality especially significant.
Users will now receive more thorough answers drawn from multiple sources, with better clarity and enhanced quality responses.
The new feature improves the search experience on the web, providing more intelligent and in-depth answers to almost every topic.
About ChatGPT Search
Introduced almost a year ago, ChatGPT Search is meant to be used in summarising online content with the sources linked to it to do a fact check.
Now it can automatically conduct multi-step searches that answer complex questions and give the user the ability to search the web based on images that they upload.
This introduces a more dynamic and competent experience, especially to those who seek visual output.
Although the improvements are game-changing, OpenAI warns that ChatGPT might still produce errors.
Notably, users are advised to check information through links being provided.