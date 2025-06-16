Sci-Tech

OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search

ChatGPT's enhances Search tool to provide smarter and image-based responses for online queries

  • by Web Desk
  • |
OpenAI challenges Googles dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search
OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search 

OpenAI has taken a strong aim at Google's dominance in the online search space with the latest ChatGPT Search update.

The tech-giant has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT Search, making it more efficient and smarter.

Launched over the weekend, the tool is now capable of understanding complex queries and supporting image-based searches and will be able to engage in longer conversations.

With around 177 million daily users, ChatGPT has become a key AI platform for information access, making improvements to its search functionality especially significant.

Users will now receive more thorough answers drawn from multiple sources, with better clarity and enhanced quality responses. 

The new feature improves the search experience on the web, providing more intelligent and in-depth answers to almost every topic.

About ChatGPT Search

Introduced almost a year ago, ChatGPT Search is meant to be used in summarising online content with the sources linked to it to do a fact check.

Now it can automatically conduct multi-step searches that answer complex questions and give the user the ability to search the web based on images that they upload.

This introduces a more dynamic and competent experience, especially to those who seek visual output.

Although the improvements are game-changing, OpenAI warns that ChatGPT might still produce errors.

Notably, users are advised to check information through links being provided.

iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android
iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android
With the ‌iOS 26 update, many ‌Apple users who want to move to Android should have a simpler time doing so
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration
With the upcoming update, the 'Press & hold power button' gesture to launch Gemini will stop vibrating,
Google reconsiders its partnership with Scale AI: Report
Google reconsiders its partnership with Scale AI: Report
Google is currently in talks with other vendors and cut ties with Scale AI
Apple's App Store’s latest AI-generated tags are live in the beta
Apple's App Store’s latest AI-generated tags are live in the beta
Apple promised that all tags would undergo human review before being shown to users
WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report
WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report
WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is reportedly under development and it is likely to be launched soon
Apple introduces Live Activities feature to iPad, Mac
Apple introduces Live Activities feature to iPad, Mac
On iPadOS 26, Live Activities will be associated with the latest feature dubbed as Background Tasks
Google converts online search results into conversations
Google converts online search results into conversations
Google is turning getting the internet queries results easier than ever with latest update
Jeff Bezos dethroned by renowned tech figure as the world's second richest man
Jeff Bezos dethroned by renowned tech figure as the world's second richest man
Former tech CEO has taken the spot of Jeff Bezos on the world's richest men list, which he held for eight years
Google brings significant update of Snapseed for iOS
Google brings significant update of Snapseed for iOS
With this update, Snapseed receives a variety of filters, including some new vintage ones
Snapchat brings latest editing features for creators
Snapchat brings latest editing features for creators
Snapchat has also announced the Auto-Save Stories Function to automatically save creators public stories to their profiles
Microsoft Copilot launches the latest ‘Highlights’ and multi-app features
Microsoft Copilot launches the latest ‘Highlights’ and multi-app features
Microsoft revealed that the latest AI-centric feature are currently available to US, with plans for broader expansion soon
Anker recalls 10000 power banks due to fire and burn hazards
Anker recalls 10000 power banks due to fire and burn hazards
Anker got up to 19 reports of fires and explosions, causing burn injuries to two individuals and 11 property damage