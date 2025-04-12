Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident

World

The accident took place on April 11, 2025 at Cutlers Place, near the junction with Middlehill Road in Colehill

  April 12, 2025
A young child tragically lost his life while walking after being struck by a van in a serious incident near Bournemouth.

The accident took place on Friday, April 11, at Cutlers Place, near the junction with Middlehill Road in Colehill, near Wimborne.

As per multiple outlets, the South Western Ambulance Service received the call at 1:51 pm and responded by sending multiple emergency vehicles and personnel to the scene.

Despite all the efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, the roads were closed to allow for a complete investigation into what happened.

Inspector Joe Wheable, from the roads policing team, said in a statement, “First and foremost our thoughts and hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young child who very sadly died in this collision.”

It added, “We are continuing to carry out a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

“I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to please make contact with us,” the statement further added.

He further expressed gratitude to the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place.

