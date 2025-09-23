Home / World

UK set to face highest inflation among G7 in 2025, OECD warns

The UK’s economy is expected to grow by 1.4% this year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
UK set to face highest inflation among G7 in 2025, OECD warns
UK set to face highest inflation among G7 in 2025, OECD warns

The UK is expected to experience the highest inflation among G7 countries in 2025.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has raised its forecast for the UK inflation to 3.5% in 2025.

This increase is manly due to rising food prices. The UK’s economy is expected to grow by 1.4% this year, according to the OECD but it may slow next year.

This report comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares the November Budget where she might increase taxes or reduce spending to keep government borrowing under control.

The OECD now expects UK inflation to be 3.5% in 2025, up from earlier estimate of 3.1%.

Inflation is expected to fall to 2.7% in 2026 which would still be the second-highest among G7 countries.

Meanwhile, UK economic growth is predicted to slow to 1% next year, the same as the OECD’s previous forecast in June.

OECD predicts the UK's economy will slow down due to stricter government policies such as higher taxes or reduced spending along with rising trade cost and uncertainty.

UK inflation was 3.8% in August, mainly due to increasing food prices.

The OECD’s latest forecast notes that the UK is among several countries experiencing rising food costs.

You Might Like:

Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC return sparks controversy as major stations drop show

Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC return sparks controversy as major stations drop show
Disney has recently decided to bring 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back on ABC across the country

Elon Musk’s father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report

Elon Musk’s father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report
Errol Musk is accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren

China braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa, evacuates 400,000, cancels flights

China braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa, evacuates 400,000, cancels flights
Strongest storm of the year to hit China, Hong Kong after bringing havoc to the Philippines

Emilia D’Albero makes history as first ever American to win Mondial du Fromage

Emilia D’Albero makes history as first ever American to win Mondial du Fromage
D’Albero wins gold medal and €2,500 prize money at Cheesemonger World Cup

'Suitcase murders' mother found guilty of killing two young children

'Suitcase murders' mother found guilty of killing two young children
New Zealand woman convicted of murdering children, hiding bodies in suitcases

Copenhagen, Oslo airports resume operations after drone disruption

Copenhagen, Oslo airports resume operations after drone disruption
Denmark's biggest airport, Copenhagen, temporarily closed due to multiple drone sightings

Bodycare set to close all 56 UK stores amid financial struggles

Bodycare set to close all 56 UK stores amid financial struggles
Bodycare started over 50 years ago on a market stall in Lancashire

Typhoon Ragasa hits Philippines, thousands evacuated amid storm surges

Typhoon Ragasa hits Philippines, thousands evacuated amid storm surges
A super typhoon is the equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane

Fall 2025 officially begins as autumnal equinox marks seasonal shift

Fall 2025 officially begins as autumnal equinox marks seasonal shift
Earth's tilt and its orbit around the Sun cause the seasons to change

Retirement age for pilots sparks clash as Cruz urges Trump to back change

Retirement age for pilots sparks clash as Cruz urges Trump to back change
International aviation regulations do not allow pilots over the age of 65 to operate international flights

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shakes California’s Bay Area

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shakes California’s Bay Area
US Geological Survey estimates a 4% chance of another earthquake of magnitude 4 or higher in the Bay Area within the next week

Arc'teryx apologises for 'dragon' Himalayas fireworks after backlash

Arc'teryx apologises for 'dragon' Himalayas fireworks after backlash
Chinese sportswear giant Arc'teryx sparked controversy with its Tibet firework promotional video