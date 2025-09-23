Home / World

Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC return sparks controversy as major stations drop show

Disney has recently decided to bring 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back on ABC across the country

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night return to ABC has sparked controversy as major station owners opt to drop his show for now.

Although Disney has decided to bring Jimmy Kimmel Live! back on ABC across the country, Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair has announced that the ABC stations it owns and works with will not broadcast the show.

As per multiple outlets, both companies said they would air news programs instead of Kimmel's show while they continue talks with ABC.

This decision by Nextar and SInclair, which provide a large audience and generate important advertising revenue has created a major conflict with Disney.

This comes after a week of turmoil for Disney and ABC, following their decision to pull Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely over his comments about the killing of conservative activities Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah.

During his Monday night monologue, Kimmel made a joke that angered Conservatives and Republican officials including a FCC Chair Brendan Carr.

Kimmel said the "MAGA gang desperately [is] trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it."

Carr then responded with a warning, saying “we can do this the easy way or the hard way,” which some Democratic lawmakers criticized as a misuse of power.

