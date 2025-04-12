Sci-Tech

ChatGPT achieves global milestone after Ghibli-style image trend reaches fever pitch

ChatGPT’s dominance on iPhone’s App Store charts that assisted it squeak across finish line with victory

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
ChatGPT achieves global milestone after Ghibli-style image reaches fever pitch
ChatGPT achieves global milestone after Ghibli-style image reaches fever pitch

ChatGPT has clinched the No. 1 spot in the world’s most downloaded app in March, excluding games, topping the usual contenders for the top spot, like Instagram and TikTok.

According to new data shared by app intelligence provider Appfigures, ChatGPT’s installs jumped 28% from February to March to reach 46 million new downloads during March.

That put the app slightly ahead of Instagram, which fell to the No. 2 position, while TikTok at No. 3.

To note, the recently introduced Ghibli-style image generator created waves among AI enthusiasts across social media platforms due to its iconic Japanese AI-centric art form, prompting them to generate animated simulations of their original images.

Per a new Appfigures report, download numbers for apps (games are excluded):

  • ChatGPT: 46 million downloads (13M on iOS, 33M on Android)
  • Instagram: 46 million downloads (5M on iOS, 41M on Android)
  • TikTok: 45 million downloads (8M on iOS, 37M on Android)

Ultimately, it was ChatGPT’s dominance on the iPhone’s App Store charts that assisted it squeak across the finish line with a narrow victory.

Appfigures Founder and CEO Ariel Michaeli stated, “It’s starting to feel like ChatGPT is becoming a verb, a lot like how Google did in the 2000s, to the point where many don’t think ‘AI’ but rather ChatGPT.”

“So when there’s excitement about AI — even about competition like Grok, Manus AI, or DeepSeek — many who are not swimming in this topic come for AI but really download ChatGPT,” Michaeli added.

ChatGPT was the top app in Apple’s App Store, while TikTok was only number six—Instagram didn’t even make the top 10.

Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True

Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True

Elon Musk under fire as Irish privacy watchdog launches investigation against X

Elon Musk under fire as Irish privacy watchdog launches investigation against X
Dua Lipa shares major update about her iconic Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa shares major update about her iconic Radical Optimism tour

Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win

Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
YouTube plans to limit Shorts consumption with a new feature
YouTube plans to limit Shorts consumption with a new feature
Netflix to introduce OpenAI-powered search feature for movies, shows suggestions
Netflix to introduce OpenAI-powered search feature for movies, shows suggestions
OpenAI set to retire ChatGPT-4 soon
OpenAI set to retire ChatGPT-4 soon
Samsung rolls out One UI 7 update in European regions
Samsung rolls out One UI 7 update in European regions
Top upcoming celestial events of April 2025 you shouldn't miss
Top upcoming celestial events of April 2025 you shouldn't miss
YouTube announces free AI-centric music generator
YouTube announces free AI-centric music generator
ChatGPT new trend turns user pictures into Barbie dolls: See the prompt
ChatGPT new trend turns user pictures into Barbie dolls: See the prompt
OpenAI brings memory update to ChatGPT to reference past chats
OpenAI brings memory update to ChatGPT to reference past chats
WhatsApp rolls out significant features for chats, calls, and channels
WhatsApp rolls out significant features for chats, calls, and channels
China wants TikTok US deal to comply with Chinese law
China wants TikTok US deal to comply with Chinese law
Samsung SmartThings gets new update with advanced features
Samsung SmartThings gets new update with advanced features
OpenAI countersues Elon Musk over ‘malicious attacks’
OpenAI countersues Elon Musk over ‘malicious attacks’