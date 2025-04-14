Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel prize-winning novelist passes away at 89

Mario Vargas Llosa, renowned novelist and Nobel winner, died at the age of 89 in Peru.
According to CNN, the family confirmed the death of Peruvian-Spanish author on Sunday, April 13, 2025, with a social media post.
His son Álvaro Vargas Llosa shared a statement on X that read, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our father, Mario Vargas Llosa, passed away peacefully in Lima today, surrounded by his family. (His) departure will sadden his relatives, his friends and his readers around the world.”
“But we hope that they will find comfort, as we do, in the fact that he enjoyed a long, adventurous and fruitful life and leaves behind him a body of work that will outlive him ,” the three children of the novelist further added.
Llosa was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010 for what the Swedish academy called “his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual’s resistance, revolt, and defeat.”
Peru’s President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra also paid tribute to the “illustrious Peruvian of all time” on social media and expressed her condolences to his family.
Llosa's best novels include Conversation in the Cathedral (1969), The War of the End of the World (1981), and Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter (1977), which was adapted for the 1990 feature film Tune in Tomorrow, starring Barbara Hershey and Keanu Reeves.