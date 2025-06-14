World

Air India crash: Black box recovered as mystery deepens

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was able to recover the black box within 28 hours

A black box has been discovered at the location where the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was able to recover the black box within 28 hours, as confirmed by the minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

"The [recovery of the black box] marks an important step forward in the investigation" and will "significantly aid the inquiry" into the disaster, Mr Kinjarapu said.

A terrifying and heartbreaking incident happened in aviation history on Thursday, June 13 when Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off with more than 200 people on board.

A plane heading to London had just taken off from Ahmedabad airport when it suddenly lost control and started falling back to the ground.

As per the reports, out of the 242 people, only one person, named Vishwashkumar Ramesh miraculously survived.

The crash also killed some people on the ground as the plane hit the hostel building of BJ Medical College and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

As per the local officials, altogether, at least 290 people died in the incident.

Black box holds key clues:

Plane usually have two black boxes. One box records flight data like how high and fast the plane was flying.

The other records sound from the cockpit so investigators can hear what the pilots were saying and catch any strange sounds.

As per the reports, AAIB is leading the investigation to find out what caused the Air India crash, helped by teams from the US and UK.

