Arson attack at Pennsylvania governor's home: Suspect arrested

  • by Web Desk
  • April 14, 2025
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's home was targeted in an arson attack, police arrested the suspected man.

According to BBC, the authorities said that a 38-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged arson attack on the official residence of the Pennsylvania governor.

The suspect named Cody Balmer faces charges of attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

Police Deputy Commissioner George Bivens said that they have arrested a man with a homemade bomb who allegedly set fire at the governor's home after jumping over a fence near Harrisburg.

Shapiro at a news conference on Sunday said that he was “obviously emotional" while recalling what had happened to him and his family.

He told reporters, “I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempted to put on me by attacking us as they did last night. When we were in the state dining room last night, we told the story of Passover.”

Hours after Shapiro and his family had celebrated the first night of Passover, a Jewish holiday, at home, they were woken up in the middle of the night by the authorities as a fire spread.

Fortunately, the Democrat and his family remained unharmed and were able to evacuate from the home safely, but the fire has caused "a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence" in the state capital of Harrisburg.

