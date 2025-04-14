Chrome for Android receives significant redesign update

Sci-Tech

Android users have received a sleek edge-to-edge redesign in Chrome to offer an intuitive and smooth user experience.

This design transition provides an inpressive browsing experience by making better use of the full screen.

With the latest Chrome (v135) variant, web content now extends all the way to the bottom of the screen, seamlessly incorporating the gesture navigation bar. 

Rather than resting on a solid background, the navigation pill floats transparently over the pages, providing the browser with a full-screen feel, which is similar to advanced Android aesthetics.

The latest redesign consists of a dynamic button area internally dubbed “the chin” that automatically hides by scrolling down. It further reappears when you are scrolling upwards.

This significant update doesn’t change how websites are built, but it improves how they look on-screen. It’s currently restricted to phones using gesture navigation.

Those using the conventional three-dotted button layout won’t find any difference.

Although Chrome 135 is set to be introduced through the Play Store, this visual improvement is pushed separately through server-side updates. So users will see the difference after some time of updating the app.

However, it is considered to be a small but valuable upgrade for Android users, providing an enhanced browsing experience with refined visuals.

