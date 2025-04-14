UK's wildfire crisis: 2025 on track to break 'alarming' records

A recent data revealed that 2025 could become the worst year for wildfires in the UK.
Satellite images show that, so far this year already ranks as the second worst in terms of how much land has burned and how many wildfires have happened.
The data also revealed that UK has had more wildfires recently than other European countries with similar weather conditions.
The fire and rescue teams in England and Wales have already responded to 411 wildfires so far this year.
Looking at past years, the only years with worse records were 2019 which had more land burned and 2022 had more fires.
The data further indicates that the UK has experienced more fires from January to April this year compared to the same period in 2024 and the number of fires is higher than what was anticipated for this time of year.
According to the Met Office, these fires are being caused by dry and breezy conditions during the spring, following a wet winter.
Also, the plant growth that occurred during the damp winter has provided fuel for these fires.
The Met Office also warned that if dry conditions continue, 2025 could potentially become the worst year for wildfires in the UK.