World

UK's wildfire crisis: 2025 on track to break 'alarming' records

UK has experienced more fires from January to April this year compared to the same period in 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
UKs wildfire crisis: 2025 on track to break alarming records
UK's wildfire crisis: 2025 on track to break 'alarming' records

A recent data revealed that 2025 could become the worst year for wildfires in the UK.

Satellite images show that, so far this year already ranks as the second worst in terms of how much land has burned and how many wildfires have happened.

The data also revealed that UK has had more wildfires recently than other European countries with similar weather conditions.

The fire and rescue teams in England and Wales have already responded to 411 wildfires so far this year.

Looking at past years, the only years with worse records were 2019 which had more land burned and 2022 had more fires.

The data further indicates that the UK has experienced more fires from January to April this year compared to the same period in 2024 and the number of fires is higher than what was anticipated for this time of year.

According to the Met Office, these fires are being caused by dry and breezy conditions during the spring, following a wet winter.

Also, the plant growth that occurred during the damp winter has provided fuel for these fires.

The Met Office also warned that if dry conditions continue, 2025 could potentially become the worst year for wildfires in the UK.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Birmingham's rubbish crisis worsens as bin workers reject pay offer
Birmingham's rubbish crisis worsens as bin workers reject pay offer
San Diego earthquake: 5.2 magnitude shakes California, tremors felt in Los Angeles
San Diego earthquake: 5.2 magnitude shakes California, tremors felt in Los Angeles
China issues strong warning to UK over British Steel ownership dispute
China issues strong warning to UK over British Steel ownership dispute
Air traffic officially back after COVID: World's top 10 busiest airports
Air traffic officially back after COVID: World's top 10 busiest airports
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential elections ‘by more than 10 points’
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential elections ‘by more than 10 points’
New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash
New York Helicopter Tours halts operations after deadly crash
Arson attack at Pennsylvania governor's home: Suspect arrested
Arson attack at Pennsylvania governor's home: Suspect arrested
Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize-winning novelist passes away at 89
Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize-winning novelist passes away at 89
Meet the man who holds UK's largest private post box collection
Meet the man who holds UK's largest private post box collection
US-China trade war: China demands full removal of Trump’s tariffs
US-China trade war: China demands full removal of Trump’s tariffs
World’s happiest country sees major boost in happiness, jumps to third from 18th
World’s happiest country sees major boost in happiness, jumps to third from 18th