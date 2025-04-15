World

IRS extends tax filing deadline in over 10 states due to disasters: List

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the April 15 tax filing deadline for the taxpayers in around dozens of the states due to natural disasters.

According to CBS News, the IRS on Monday, April 14, 2025, announced that all the residents in storms, flooding and tornadoes-affected states who have a deadline of Tuesday, April 15, 2025, can now pay and file their taxes until November 3, 2025.

The tax agency said, “The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. These taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief."

States with a May 1, 2025, deadline

• Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina

• Alaska: City and Borough of Juneau

• New Mexico: Chaves County

• Virginia: Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland and Botetourt, Bristol City; Buchanan, Buckingham, Carroll and Charlotte; Covington City; Craig County; Danville City; Dickenson and Floyd; Galax City; Giles, Grayson, Greene, Lee, Madison, Montgomery and Nelson; Norton City; Patrick, Pittsylvania and Pulaski; Radford City; Roanoke City; Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.

States with an October 15, 2025, deadline

• Los Angeles County in California

States with a November 3, 2025, deadline

• Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee

• West Virginia: Boone, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Wyoming

Meanwhile, people who need more time to file their taxes but live outside of these regions can make a request for an automatic extension.

