Health

How to lower blood pressure naturally? THIS fruit might be the answer

A new study challenges the common belief that reducing salt control blood pressure, revealing a surprising twist

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
How to lower blood pressure naturally? THIS fruit might be the answer
How to lower blood pressure naturally? THIS fruit might be the answer 

These days, blood pressure has become very common that can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and even vision loss.

We often hear people say that reducing salt in the diet can help control blood pressure but a new study has revealed something surprising!

The new study, published in the American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology suggests that instead of just cutting down salt, increasing potassium in your diet, for example, by eating more bananas could be the key to lowering blood pressure.

Sodium and potassium are minerals that help the body perform important functions, like controlling muscle movements and managing how much water stays in the body.

Anita Layton, one of the study’s authors from the University of Waterloo, said in a statement, "Usually, when we have high blood pressure, we are advised to eat less salt."

She further elaborated, "Our research suggests that adding more potassium-rich foods to your diet such as bananas or broccoli might have a greater positive impact on your blood pressure than just cutting sodium.”

The study uses a mathematical model that consider differences between men and women to analyze how the balance of potassium and sodium affects blood pressure.

The study find that men tend to develop high blood pressure more easily than women who haven't gone through menopause.

However, men are also more likely to experience a positive effect on their blood pressure if they increase their potassium intake relative to sodium.

It is pertinent to note that in the current study, the exact balance of potassium and sodium that should be maintained for the best effect remains unclear.

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point

Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point
Make these small changes in diet to avoid high blood pressure, diabetes
Make these small changes in diet to avoid high blood pressure, diabetes
Impressive health benefits of coconut you must know
Impressive health benefits of coconut you must know
How to manage chronic inflammation with psoriasis
How to manage chronic inflammation with psoriasis
Are antidepressants linked to higher risk of sudden cardiac death?
Are antidepressants linked to higher risk of sudden cardiac death?
Early cancer detection to become easy with simple blood test: Here's how it will be error free
Early cancer detection to become easy with simple blood test: Here's how it will be error free
HHS introduces latest autism study despite experts’ concerns
HHS introduces latest autism study despite experts’ concerns
Digital detox tips to enhance your mental health
Digital detox tips to enhance your mental health
Essential tips to improve your cholesterol with simple lifestyle changes
Essential tips to improve your cholesterol with simple lifestyle changes
How walking daily impacts your overall health? Find out
How walking daily impacts your overall health? Find out
Top skin care tips for radiant skin you must try
Top skin care tips for radiant skin you must try
Benefits of ADHD medications surpasses risks, study finds
Benefits of ADHD medications surpasses risks, study finds
What is ALS? Symptoms, causes, risk factors
What is ALS? Symptoms, causes, risk factors