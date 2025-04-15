How to lower blood pressure naturally? THIS fruit might be the answer 

These days, blood pressure has become very common that can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and even vision loss.
We often hear people say that reducing salt in the diet can help control blood pressure but a new study has revealed something surprising!
The new study, published in the American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology suggests that instead of just cutting down salt, increasing potassium in your diet, for example, by eating more bananas could be the key to lowering blood pressure.
Sodium and potassium are minerals that help the body perform important functions, like controlling muscle movements and managing how much water stays in the body.
Anita Layton, one of the study’s authors from the University of Waterloo, said in a statement, "Usually, when we have high blood pressure, we are advised to eat less salt."
She further elaborated, "Our research suggests that adding more potassium-rich foods to your diet such as bananas or broccoli might have a greater positive impact on your blood pressure than just cutting sodium.”
The study uses a mathematical model that consider differences between men and women to analyze how the balance of potassium and sodium affects blood pressure.
The study find that men tend to develop high blood pressure more easily than women who haven't gone through menopause.
However, men are also more likely to experience a positive effect on their blood pressure if they increase their potassium intake relative to sodium.
It is pertinent to note that in the current study, the exact balance of potassium and sodium that should be maintained for the best effect remains unclear.