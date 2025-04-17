United Airlines plane engine catches fire after hitting animal on runway

  • April 17, 2025

A US aircraft strike an animal during takeoff from Denver International Airport

A video featuring a plane's engine shooting fire in the skies of the US. has been circulating the internet.

As reported by CNN, the clip making headlines was of a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 after it strike an animal during takeoff at Denver International Airport on Sunday, April 13.

In the video, the air traffic control warned the pilots, noting, "Every once in a while a little burst of plane [is] coming out the right engine."

The pilot replied, "Yeah, affirm, we think we lost our right motor."

Additionally, the flight 2325 was en-route to Edmonton, Canada, from Denver with 153 passengers and six crew members onboard.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s statement, the crew reported hitting an animal when the plane was taking off.

The animal was not specified, however, during the time of incident the control tower reported rabbits on the runway and issued warning to several pilots about rabbits activity.

Following the incident, the pilots declared emergency and the aircraft was returned to the airport.

Notably, as reported by FAA, in the last year more than 800 incident involving wildlife took place at Denver International.

