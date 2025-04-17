Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death: What is diabetes mellitus?

Michelle Trachtenberg, popular for roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away due to complications related to diabetes mellitus.
The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed her death on April 16.
Diabetes refers to a condition where your body experiences an imbalance in blood glucose (sugar) levels, due to insufficient insulin production or the body’s inability to properly manage insulin levels.
Most forms of diabetes are chronic, but manageable with medications and lifestyle modifications.
Here are different types of diabetes based on their symptoms:
Type 1 diabetes:
It is an autoimmune disorder in which your immune system destroys insulin-producing beta cells in pancreas. It is often diagnosed in children and youngsters.
Type 2 diabetes:
In this type of Diabetes, your body is unable to produce enough insulin and your body cells don’t respond to insulin normally.
It is mainly found in people above the age of 35; however, children can also have it.
Gestational diabetes:
It is developed during pregnancy, it often goes away after the gestational period is over.
However, people suffering from gestational diabetes are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
Symptoms of diabetes mellitus
Symptoms of diabetes include constant fatigue, weight loss, blurred vision, frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and the presence of ketones in urine.
Trachtenberg had reportedly undergone a liver transplant before death, had disappeared from the public eye and shared health struggles with close friends.