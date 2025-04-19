How does global climate change affect your health?

Climate change has become a global issue that is impacting several aspects of our lives, including our health.
While numerous individuals are aware of the environmental effects of climate change, including increasing sea levels and extreme meteorological events.
Here are several ways of how climate change is affecting our health:
Raised air pollution:
Climate change is leading to elevated levels of air pollution that can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma and a significant risk of cardiac disease.
Spread of infectious diseases:
Increasing temperatures and alterations in weather patterns are creating severe conditions that cause infectious disorders, including Zika virus and Lyme disease.
Heat-related illnesses:
Rising temperatures lead to more frequent and severe heat waves that result in heat-induced diseases such as heat exhaustion and heat waves.
Waterborne diseases:
Climate change is adversely affecting water quality, causing waterborne diseases, including cholera and dysentery. Contaminated water sources pose a significant risk to humans, animals, and marine life as well.
Allergies and respiratory issues:
Climate change causes intensified allergies and increased air pollution.
It can worsen allergies and respiratory problems, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and respiratory conditions.
Climate change is now not only constrained to an environmental issue but also a major global concern.
It is essential for communities and governments to take immediate action to reduce the effects of climate change.