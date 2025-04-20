Anti-Trump protests erupt in US: Thousands rally in Washington, New York

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

US citizens protest against Trump, Musk policies on 250th anniversary of the American Revolution

Thousands took to the streets across the US on Saturday to protest over recent actions by President Donald Trump.

According to BBC, known as "50501", for "50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement", the demonstrations were intended to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War.

From outside the White House and Tesla dealerships and at the centres of many cities, protesters expressed a variety of grievances. Many called for the return of Kilmar Ábrego García, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

Political protests are becoming more common in the US - the "Hands Off" demonstrations in early April drew tens of thousands in cities across the country.

The most recent polling from Gallup suggests 45% of voters approve of Trump's performance in the first quarter of his term, which is more than the 41% who approved during the same period in his first administration.

Still, it is lower than the average first-quarter rating of 60% for all presidents elected between 1952 and 2020.

Saturday's protests addressed a number of Trump actions, including those by the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) - Trump's initiative to cut US government jobs and other spending - and the administration's unwillingness to bring about the return of Ábrego García, a citizen of El Salvador.

Gihad Elgendy told CNN he joined the protest at the White House to criticise the deportation of Ábrego García. He believes Trump "could easily pressure El Salvador to bring him back".

The protests were generally reported as peaceful, although Representative Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat, posted a video on X of a man holding a Trump sign and pushing through a crowd to angrily confront him.

