World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Trump denies ‘mistake’ after approving video showing Obamas as apes

Kamala Harris rejects White House ‘cover-up’ of racist video of Barack and Michelle Obama

  • By Bushra Saleem
Trump denies ‘mistake’ after approving video showing Obamas as apes
Trump denies ‘mistake’ after approving video showing Obamas as apes

US President Donald Trump has denied making any “mistake” after giving a green light to a racist video of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

The White House on Thursday night posted a video that showed former US President Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle as apes. The video quickly drew widespread criticism.

Despite the bipartisan outrage, the White House initially defended the video, saying that it was “from an internet meme video” depicting various politicians as animals and called the backlash “fake outrage.”

However, after nearly 12 hours, the White House took the racist video down and blamed a staffer for "erroneously" sharing the video, CNN reported.

The Republican president on Friday, February 6, condemned that racist part of the video but refused to apologise or acknowledge the mistake.

He told reporters on Air Force One, “I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine. It was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud. Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have looked, they would have seen it, and probably they would have had the sense to take it down.”

He claimed that he saw the first part of the video and passed it on to the staffer who should have seen it to the end, but “somebody slipped and missed a very small part.”

When asked if he would apologise for the video, he declined and said, “I didn’t make a mistake.”

The White House “erroneously" posted by a staffer claims trigger criticism from Democrats as well as the GOP.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on X that no one believed the “cover-up” from the White House, especially after defending it in the beginning.

JD Vance, wife Usha hit with boos at Winter Olympics 2026 opening event
JD Vance, wife Usha hit with boos at Winter Olympics 2026 opening event
Benghazi attack suspect arrested by FBI over killing of four Americans
Benghazi attack suspect arrested by FBI over killing of four Americans
Obamas' AI video shared by Trump sparks widespread outrage
Obamas' AI video shared by Trump sparks widespread outrage
Michelangelo's newly discovered drawing sells for astonishing price at auction
Michelangelo's newly discovered drawing sells for astonishing price at auction
At least 18 dead in India's illegal coal mine blast
At least 18 dead in India's illegal coal mine blast
Shock in Wellington as massive raw sewage spill into sea
Shock in Wellington as massive raw sewage spill into sea
Uber ordered to pay $8.5m in sexual assault case in Arizona
Uber ordered to pay $8.5m in sexual assault case in Arizona
Savannah Guthrie's brother urges mother's abductors to come forward with demands
Savannah Guthrie's brother urges mother's abductors to come forward with demands
Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why
Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why
Pizza Hut set to close over 200 locations amid sales decline
Pizza Hut set to close over 200 locations amid sales decline
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon
World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon

Popular News

Prince William strongly reacts to Sarah Ferguson’s vulgar remark about Eugenie

Prince William strongly reacts to Sarah Ferguson’s vulgar remark about Eugenie
2 hours ago
Tom Brady clarifies Super Bowl stance amid backlash from Patriots legends

Tom Brady clarifies Super Bowl stance amid backlash from Patriots legends
3 hours ago
Trump denies ‘mistake’ after approving video showing Obamas as apes

Trump denies ‘mistake’ after approving video showing Obamas as apes
4 hours ago