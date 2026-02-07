Trump denies ‘mistake’ after approving video showing Obamas as apes

US President Donald Trump has denied making any “mistake” after giving a green light to a racist video of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
The White House on Thursday night posted a video that showed former US President Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle as apes. The video quickly drew widespread criticism.
Despite the bipartisan outrage, the White House initially defended the video, saying that it was “from an internet meme video” depicting various politicians as animals and called the backlash “fake outrage.”
However, after nearly 12 hours, the White House took the racist video down and blamed a staffer for "erroneously" sharing the video, CNN reported.
The Republican president on Friday, February 6, condemned that racist part of the video but refused to apologise or acknowledge the mistake.
He told reporters on Air Force One, “I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine. It was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud. Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have looked, they would have seen it, and probably they would have had the sense to take it down.”
He claimed that he saw the first part of the video and passed it on to the staffer who should have seen it to the end, but “somebody slipped and missed a very small part.”
When asked if he would apologise for the video, he declined and said, “I didn’t make a mistake.”
The White House “erroneously" posted by a staffer claims trigger criticism from Democrats as well as the GOP.
Former US Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on X that no one believed the “cover-up” from the White House, especially after defending it in the beginning.