Benghazi attack suspect arrested by FBI over killing of four Americans

  • By Fatima Nadeem
A key participant in the deadly 2012 attack on the US compound in Benghazi has been taken into custody

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The FBI arrested a suspect who allegedly participated in the 2012 terrorist attack on a US facility in Benghazi, Libya which claimed the lives of four Americans on Friday, February 6.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest together with FBI Director Kash Patel and US Attorney Jeanine Pirro in a statement, noting, "Today, I'm proud to announce that the FBI has arrested one of the key participants behind the Benghazi attack. You can run, but you cannot hide."

The suspect, Zubayar al-Bakoush was brought to the United States overnight.

Pirro said there are more people out there responsible for the killings that day in 2012, and the federal government won't stop hunting for them.

US Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans including Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty were killed during the September 11, 2012 attack on US diplomatic compound and a nearby CIA facilty in Libya by militants from the group Ansar al-Sharia.

As per multiple reports, before announcing the arrest, US Attorney Pirro informed his surviving family members about the capture.

Prosecutors officially charged Zubayar, who is scheduled to appear in court later on Friday, with seven charges including murder, attempted murder, supporting terrorists and arson.

Legal charges claimed that Zubayar lived in Benghazi and belonged to the militant group Ansar al-Sharia.

Prosecutors stated that he was among the armed attackers who targeted the US mission in Benghazi.

