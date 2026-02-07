World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Super Bowl LX 2026 is all set to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

MrBeast's Super Bowl commercial plea gets reaction from Marc Benioff

MrBeast once again sparked buzz online as he turned his focus to one of the biggest sports nights, the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are all set to clash in the Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The NFL (National Football League) final, which is the biggest sports event in the United States, like every season, has a star-studded lineup, including Bad Bunny, Green Day, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones, to keep the fans entertained throughout the electrifying night.

However, one of the most-watched content creators in the world inclusion in Salesforce’s Super Bowl campaign has sparked buzz in the marketing and tech industry, Times of India reported.

More than a month before the Super Bowl, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, made a pitch for the advertisers on social media, claiming that he has an “amazing” ad idea.

The YouTuber, late in 2025, wrote on X, “I've been sitting on an amazing Super Bowl commercial idea for years. I know it’s random, but someone please let me make your brand's Super Bowl commercial so I can finally make this idea happen.”

The post got reaction from the Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff, on the New Year, who made an offer for his software company’s advertisement at the sporting event.

Benioff replied, “@MrBeast Very seriously, Jimmy, you should really do our Salesforce Super Bowl commercial for 2026! What’s the craziest thing you can dream up for the biggest stage on earth? I know we could do something great together! Thank you for being a great customer, and happy 2026!”

Days before the Super Bowl LX reports have emerged that the company has allocated around $8 million to the most followed content creator and creative control over the commercial.

Critics are questioning Salesforce’s decision to grant such a massive amount to MrBeast just for the Super Bowl ad, especially during the times when it is facing scrutiny over layoffs.

