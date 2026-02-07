Travis Kelce's ex-teammate Darron Lee charged with girlfriend's murder

Travis Kelce’s former teammate Darron Lee has been arrested and charged with his girlfriend’s murder.
According to Independent, the former football linebacker was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in his girlfriend’s death and was arrested in Tennessee.
The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said that the former New York Jets first-round pick was identified as a suspect on Thursday, February 5, and was arrested at the scene.
The first responders on their arrival at the scene found a female victim and tried to save her life.
Hamilton County sheriff’s office stated, “Due to the condition of the victim and the residence, HCSO Criminal Investigative Services Detectives responded. Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide.”
The sheriff’s office said that the former footballer, who is scheduled to appear before the court on February 11, could also face additional charges after further investigation.
It is worth noting that this is not the first time when the 31-year-old was taken into custody. He was previously arrested in 2023 for assault and domestic violence.
Furthermore, Lee, during his career, played 58 games with the Jets, Kansas City and Buffalo from 2016 through the 2020 seasons. The former Ohio State linebacker was the 20th overall pick in 2016 by the Jets and was the defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl.