Jimmy Fallon reveals his worst celebrity interview ever: ‘Awful’ 

Jimmy Fallon has opened up about the worst interview of his life, revealing the name of the celebrity who made him apologise.

One of the most successful mainstream talk show hosts, in a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, revealed that there is only one celebrity interview in his entire career that left him embarrassed.

When asked to name the worst celebrity interview, it did not take the American long to think of his first-ever episode on the Late Night show in 2009 with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, Parade reported.

The 51-year-old said that he chose The Godfather Part II actor for his debut, hoping to leave a mark on the talk show circuit.

“I was like, ‘I want to get somebody A-list,’ and I want someone in New York. And the first [person] who came to mind was Robert De Niro. And here’s the coolness of Robert De Niro. He didn’t have a movie coming out and had nothing to promote, he said, ‘Absolutely, yes,’ as soon as I asked him,” he recalled.

Fallon, who described De Niro as a person who does not talk much in life, accepted that the initial nervousness of the first show left him flustered and out of questions.

He said, “Flop sweat’s coming down my face. My hair looked like it had a comb-over… At one point I was delirious, I couldn’t even see him. I was like, ‘What—what’s a movie?’ I was like, ‘What’s a movie?’ That’s an awful question. I have to say, I had no idea what I was doing. I ran out of questions to ask you because you don’t even like doing talk shows that much.”

Fallon, who began his late-night career in 2009, also made a public apology for his poor interview with De Niro during his Tonight Show appearance in 2015.

