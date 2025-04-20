Is your home air affecting lung health? Natural remedies to protect it

Use lemon peels, boiled cloves, and tulsi for natural air cleansing in your house to protect your lung health

Is your home air affecting lung health? Natural remedies to protect it
Is your home air affecting lung health? Natural remedies to protect it

Your daily habits and surroundings might be silently deteriorating your lungs. From scented candles to poor ventilation, common products may reduce lung health over time.

Discover a few essential and simple home remedies to naturally cleanse your indoor air and enhance breathing.

Perform exercise

For improved lung health, regular exercise plays a pivotal role by strengthening the respiratory muscles and enhancing the overall lung capacity.

Aerobic exercises and activities, including brisk walking, and cycling improve the efficiency of the lungs and heart in delivering oxygen all over the body.

Indoor air pollution

Pollution is often associated with the outdoors such as traffic smoke, dust storms, and more. 

However, indoor air can sometimes becomes extremely toxic compared to the outside area.

Using mosquito coils, sprays, chemical cleaners, and aerosol-based room fresheners mix into a toxic cocktail that your lungs are forced to inhale, leading to severe respiratory-related complications.

Proper ventilation required 

To eliminate pollutants you have inhaled that directly affect your lung health, appropriate ventilation is considered to be the most effective solution. 

Instead of using artificial air fresheners, use lemon peels, boiled cloves, and tulsi for natural air cleansing.

Try to keep several air-purifying houseplants, including aloe vera, snake plant, and areca palm once or twice a week.

Kitchen smoke

Cooking in certain kinds of utensils produces fine particles and gases that damage the respiratory tract. Without any exhaust fan, this smoke enters the kitchen, causing suffocation in the whole house.

If you frequently cough while frying something or find watery eyes, then it indicates an irritation in the lungs. 

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service
Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City

Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites

SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites
Essential ways to reduce your risk of dementia
Essential ways to reduce your risk of dementia
What is Angelman syndrome? Colin Farrell shares about his son's rare condition
What is Angelman syndrome? Colin Farrell shares about his son's rare condition
Benefits of vitamin E: Uses, special precautions, side effects
Benefits of vitamin E: Uses, special precautions, side effects
Mammograms after 70 linked to reduced risk for final-stage breast cancer: Study
Mammograms after 70 linked to reduced risk for final-stage breast cancer: Study
How does global climate change affect your health?
How does global climate change affect your health?
Lercanidipine: Blood pressure medication recalled after labelling error
Lercanidipine: Blood pressure medication recalled after labelling error
E. Coli outbreak linked to lettuce affects 115 in 15 states: FDA remains silent
E. Coli outbreak linked to lettuce affects 115 in 15 states: FDA remains silent
Essential tips to naturally boost your immune system
Essential tips to naturally boost your immune system
Eli Lilly unveils new pill that lowers blood sugar, weight for Type 2 diabetics
Eli Lilly unveils new pill that lowers blood sugar, weight for Type 2 diabetics
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death: What is diabetes mellitus?
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death: What is diabetes mellitus?
What is intermittent fasting? pros and cons
What is intermittent fasting? pros and cons
WHO secures milestone agreement on tackling future pandemics
WHO secures milestone agreement on tackling future pandemics