Homeowners with trees could face fines for just one simple mistake

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

A TPO is a rule in the UK made by local councils to safeguard specific trees or groups of trees

Homeowners with trees could face fines for just one simple mistake
Homeowners with trees could face fines for just one simple mistake

If you have trees at your garden, you could also face a fine due to a single mistake.

As spring arrives, many people start working in their gardens and experts are reminding them that many trees are protected by Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs), which people often don’t know about.

If someone cuts, trims or damages these trees without permission, they could be fined up to £20,000.

What is TPO?

A TPO is a rule in the UK made by local councils to safeguard specific trees or groups of trees and woodland areas.

It stops people from cutting down, damaging, or destroying those trees on purpose without permission.

In Scotland, TPOs can also protect trees that are historically or culturally important.

If you want to do any kind of work on it like trimming, cutting branches or any kind of maintenance work, you must first get permission from your local council.

The Woodland Trust said in a statement, "Failure to obtain permission before carrying out work on a protected tree can result in prosecution, with fines of up to £20,000 in a magistrates’ court."

The statement further added, "Serious cases may be taken to trial in the crown court and offenders could face an unlimited fine if convicted."

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'
Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise

Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise
Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau

Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau
David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama

David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama

Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Lion kills 14-year-old girl near Nairobi National Park, authorities searching for animal
Lion kills 14-year-old girl near Nairobi National Park, authorities searching for animal
Pope Francis greets Easter crowds with blessings after overcoming pneumonia
Pope Francis greets Easter crowds with blessings after overcoming pneumonia
DHL halts high-value deliveries to US amid trade tensions
DHL halts high-value deliveries to US amid trade tensions
Olo: University of California scientists discover ‘new colour’ unlike any other
Olo: University of California scientists discover ‘new colour’ unlike any other
Anti-Trump protests erupt in US: Thousands rally in Washington, New York
Anti-Trump protests erupt in US: Thousands rally in Washington, New York
Zelenskyy claims ‘Russian assault operations continue’ despite Easter ceasfire
Zelenskyy claims ‘Russian assault operations continue’ despite Easter ceasfire
Vance meets with Vatican No. 2 to discuss migrants issue
Vance meets with Vatican No. 2 to discuss migrants issue
Putin calls for brief Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelenskyy reacts
Putin calls for brief Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelenskyy reacts
Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives
Easter tragedy in Australia: Wild waves claim five lives
US Supreme Court blocks deportation of detained Venezuelans
US Supreme Court blocks deportation of detained Venezuelans
Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia
Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old road beneath sea in Croatia