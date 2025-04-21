Pope Francis illness before death: How double pneumonia affects the body

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88 after facing serious health scare.
On Monday, April 21, it was reported that His Holiness died after almost two months of sickness.
In February 2025, Francis' health worsened when he was admitted to the hospital for severe respiratory infection, leading to double pneumonia diagnosis.
The pope stayed at the hospital for 38-days and was released on March 23, 2025.
During his early years, some part of Francis's lung was removed due to respiratory issues, putting the pope at an increased risk of pulmonary concerns.
What is double pneumonia
It is a lung infection that affects both of the lungs, as it inflames the air sacs in the organ, which gets filled with fluid or pus.
The inflammation of lungs makes it harder for the affected to breath.
Common causes of double pneumonia
The most common causes of pneumonia are viruses and bacteria, along with parasites residing in the body.
Pneumonia are categorised by amount of affected area, the virus has infected. The larger the segment is, the more serious the disease has gotten.
Symptoms of double pneumonia
The symptoms for double pneumonia does not vary much from the pneumonia in one lung.
Symptoms can depend on age, general health and any pre-existing conditions.
The major symptoms include:
1. Shortness of breath
2. Chest pain
3. Coughing, which produced phlegm
4. Rapid heart and breathing rate
5. Nausea and vomiting
6. Fever, chills and sweating
Prognosis for double pneumonia
Double pneumonia can be life-threatening, and can be fatal if not treated in a timely manner.
In the US, around 50,000 people die of pneumonia each year, and is the eighth leading cause of death.