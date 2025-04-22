US imposes record over 3,521% tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia

  April 22, 2025
The US Commerce Department has announced a plan to impose record high tariffs on the solar panels from East Asian countries.

According to BBC, the Trump administration on Monday, April 21, 2025, unveiled plans to impose up to 3,521% tariffs on solar panels from solar manufacturers in Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

The announcement came in response to the allegation that these four Southeast Asian countries were receiving subsidies from China and selling unfairly cheap products in the US market.

Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, a group of manufacturers that called on the US government to launch the investigation, welcomes the commerce department finding.

Tim Brightbill, lead counsel to the Alliance said, “This is a decisive victory for American manufacturing and confirms what we've long known: that Chinese-headquartered solar companies have been cheating the system.”

Which company hit with highest and lowest levis?

Products made in Malaysia by Chinese manufacturer Jinko Solar faced some of the lowest duties of just over 41%. Another China-based firm, Trina Solar, faces tariffs of 375% for the products it makes in Thailand.

Meanwhile, some solar equipment exporters in Cambodia face the highest duties of 3,521% because of what was seen as a lack of cooperation with the Commerce Department investigation.

