Zohran Mamdani unveils NYC deputy mayor, chief of staff

New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced his first deputy mayor and chief of staff at a Monday press conference.
Mamdani has chosen Dean Fuleihan, a 74-year-old experienced official who previously held a senior role under former Mayor de Blasio and is an expert in budgets as his first deputy mayor.
While, Elle Bisgaard-Church, who was the main strategist behind his successful campaign has been appointed to a major role as the mayor's chief adviser.
"The work of government begins here, by ensuring that those we choose to lead it do so with a singular goal: delivering for working New Yorkers," Mamdani said as per ABC News.
He added, "With Dean Fuleihan as First Deputy Mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as Chief of Staff, I have no doubt we will build a powerful and competent administration that delivers an affordable, livable city for working people."
Fuleihan began his career in the late 1970s, working as the budget chief for Sheldon Silver, who was the Speaker of the New York State Assembly at that time.
"I've spent my entire career guided by a commitment to serving working New Yorkers. Today, we stand at an exciting moment of promise for our city. I'm grateful to help build and carry out this vision for a new era of leadership," Fuleihan expressed.
Mamdani's upcoming administration plans to pursue an ambitious socialist program of over $10 billion despite already dealing with a nearly 5% billion budget shortage.