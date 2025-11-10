World

Zohran Mamdani unveils NYC deputy mayor, chief of staff

Zohran Mamdani's upcoming administration plans to pursue an ambitious socialist program of over $10 billion

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Zohran Mamdani unveils NYC
Zohran Mamdani unveils NYC 

New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced his first deputy mayor and chief of staff at a Monday press conference.

Mamdani has chosen Dean Fuleihan, a 74-year-old experienced official who previously held a senior role under former Mayor de Blasio and is an expert in budgets as his first deputy mayor.

While, Elle Bisgaard-Church, who was the main strategist behind his successful campaign has been appointed to a major role as the mayor's chief adviser.

"The work of government begins here, by ensuring that those we choose to lead it do so with a singular goal: delivering for working New Yorkers," Mamdani said as per ABC News.

He added, "With Dean Fuleihan as First Deputy Mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as Chief of Staff, I have no doubt we will build a powerful and competent administration that delivers an affordable, livable city for working people."

Fuleihan began his career in the late 1970s, working as the budget chief for Sheldon Silver, who was the Speaker of the New York State Assembly at that time.

"I've spent my entire career guided by a commitment to serving working New Yorkers. Today, we stand at an exciting moment of promise for our city. I'm grateful to help build and carry out this vision for a new era of leadership," Fuleihan expressed.

Mamdani's upcoming administration plans to pursue an ambitious socialist program of over $10 billion despite already dealing with a nearly 5% billion budget shortage.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Same-sex marriage rights remain protected as Supreme Court declines appeal

Same-sex marriage rights remain protected as Supreme Court declines appeal
Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 Supreme Court case, legalized same-sex marriage in the US

Deadly Vietnam typhoon uncovers centuries-old shipwreck

Deadly Vietnam typhoon uncovers centuries-old shipwreck
Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed at least 188 people in the Philippines and five in Vietnam, helped with a historical discovery

Ghislaine Maxwell's cushy prison life sparks Democrats' fury

Ghislaine Maxwell's cushy prison life sparks Democrats' fury
Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is allegedly planning to seek commutation from President Donald Trump

Delhi blast near Red Fort kills at least 8, injures 11

Delhi blast near Red Fort kills at least 8, injures 11
The Red Fort, also called Lal Qila is a 17th-century Mughal-era fort in Old Delhi

BBC ex-CEO Deborah Turness issues first statement after resignation

BBC ex-CEO Deborah Turness issues first statement after resignation
BBC News’ outgoing CEO Deborah Turness denies bias allegations after stepping down

World’s largest spider web spanning 106 square meters find in Albania‑Greece

World’s largest spider web spanning 106 square meters find in Albania‑Greece
Scientists discover Europe’s biggest spider web, home to 111,000 spiders, in Sulfur Cave

US government longest shutdown nears end as eight Democrats join Republicans

US government longest shutdown nears end as eight Democrats join Republicans
Democrats and Republicans strike a deal to end government shutdown after 40 days

BBC chiefs Tim Davie, CEO Turness step down over Trump speech edit backlash

BBC chiefs Tim Davie, CEO Turness step down over Trump speech edit backlash
BBC top leaders resign amid accusations of bias after edited Trump interview aired on Panorama

$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans

$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans
US President Trump suggested using tariff revenue to fund payments of at least $2,000 to most Americans

UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings

UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings
UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wants to make the UK less attractive to migrants

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge
The Canary Islands are a group of Spanish islands near the west coast of Africa including Tenerife

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'
Camber Sands is one of the rare places on England's south coast that has sand dunes