Deadly Vietnam typhoon uncovers centuries-old shipwreck

Typhoon Kalmaegi in Vietnam has exposed a centuries-old shipwreck on Hoi An beach.
Initially discovered in 2023, the 57-foot vessel, whose heavy wood-ribbed hull survived hundreds of years of rough seas, was resubmerged before authorities could reclaim it.
Now, the deadly typhoon has provided a narrow window to salvage what experts believe could be a historically significant find.
The wreck has not been dated yet; however, the preliminary findings suggest it was built between the 14th and 16th centuries, when the city of Hoi An was at the centre of a thriving regional trade in silk, spices and ceramics.
On Monday, November 10, Pham Phu Ngoc, director of the Hoi An Center for the Preservation of World Cultural Heritage, noted, "We are currently preparing to apply for an emergency excavation (permit)."
"The discovery of this ancient ship is clear evidence of Hoi An's significant historical role in regional trade," he said, adding that more of the ship had been exposed this time, "which could provide us with more information."
Notably, the wreck was clearly visible on Monday, drawing crowds who arrived at the beach to view its stunning skeletal frame.
Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least 188 people in the Philippines and five in Vietnam, BBC News reported, citing figures released from the two countries.