World

Deadly Vietnam typhoon uncovers centuries-old shipwreck

Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed at least 188 people in the Philippines and five in Vietnam, helped with a historical discovery

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Deadly Vietnam typhoon uncovers centuries-old shipwreck
Deadly Vietnam typhoon uncovers centuries-old shipwreck

Typhoon Kalmaegi in Vietnam has exposed a centuries-old shipwreck on Hoi An beach.

Initially discovered in 2023, the 57-foot vessel, whose heavy wood-ribbed hull survived hundreds of years of rough seas, was resubmerged before authorities could reclaim it.

Now, the deadly typhoon has provided a narrow window to salvage what experts believe could be a historically significant find.

The wreck has not been dated yet; however, the preliminary findings suggest it was built between the 14th and 16th centuries, when the city of Hoi An was at the centre of a thriving regional trade in silk, spices and ceramics.

On Monday, November 10, Pham Phu Ngoc, director of the Hoi An Center for the Preservation of World Cultural Heritage, noted, "We are currently preparing to apply for an emergency excavation (permit)."

"The discovery of this ancient ship is clear evidence of Hoi An's significant historical role in regional trade," he said, adding that more of the ship had been exposed this time, "which could provide us with more information."

Notably, the wreck was clearly visible on Monday, drawing crowds who arrived at the beach to view its stunning skeletal frame.

Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least 188 people in the Philippines and five in Vietnam, BBC News reported, citing figures released from the two countries.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell's cushy prison life sparks Democrats' fury

Ghislaine Maxwell's cushy prison life sparks Democrats' fury
Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is allegedly planning to seek commutation from President Donald Trump

Delhi blast near Red Fort kills at least 8, injures 11

Delhi blast near Red Fort kills at least 8, injures 11
The Red Fort, also called Lal Qila is a 17th-century Mughal-era fort in Old Delhi

BBC ex-CEO Deborah Turness issues first statement after resignation

BBC ex-CEO Deborah Turness issues first statement after resignation
BBC News’ outgoing CEO Deborah Turness denies bias allegations after stepping down

World’s largest spider web spanning 106 square meters find in Albania‑Greece

World’s largest spider web spanning 106 square meters find in Albania‑Greece
Scientists discover Europe’s biggest spider web, home to 111,000 spiders, in Sulfur Cave

US government longest shutdown nears end as eight Democrats join Republicans

US government longest shutdown nears end as eight Democrats join Republicans
Democrats and Republicans strike a deal to end government shutdown after 40 days

BBC chiefs Tim Davie, CEO Turness step down over Trump speech edit backlash

BBC chiefs Tim Davie, CEO Turness step down over Trump speech edit backlash
BBC top leaders resign amid accusations of bias after edited Trump interview aired on Panorama

$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans

$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans
US President Trump suggested using tariff revenue to fund payments of at least $2,000 to most Americans

UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings

UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings
UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wants to make the UK less attractive to migrants

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge
The Canary Islands are a group of Spanish islands near the west coast of Africa including Tenerife

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'
Camber Sands is one of the rare places on England's south coast that has sand dunes

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump
Donald Trump to meet Syrian leader Ahmed  al‑Sharaa in the White House as US lifts terrorism sanctions

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi
Super Typhoon Fung‑wong barrels toward the Philippines as nearly a million flee the coast